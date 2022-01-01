Richmond restaurants you'll love
Richmond's top cuisines
Must-try Richmond restaurants
More about Armistice Brewing Company
Armistice Brewing Company
845 Marina Bay Parkway, Suite 1, Richmond
|Popular items
|Mosaic Salad - 4-Pack
|$10.00
HALF OFF! Single Hop Hazy IPA, 6.4% ABV:
The 2020 lot of Mosaic is everything we love about mo’: juicy tropical notes like starfruit and resinous notes that suggest marjoram and sage. Drink more salad.
|Cloud Factory - 4-Pack
|$16.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5% ABV:
Our ten-barrel brewhouse is a cloud factory that fills the brewery with a sweet and grainy steam and three weeks later produces liquid clouds – a veritable storm system in a tulip glass. It could be the oats or it could be the yeast, but massive amounts of Citra and Mosaic hops certainly cloud the issue.
|Schlupfloch - 32 oz Crowler
|$11.00
Hefeweizen, 4.5% ABV:
Schlupfloch means “loophole” in German and it commemorates the exception from the reinheitsgebot that kept the weissbier tradition alive for hundreds of years. Our hefeweizen is a super drinkable version of the style with restrained esters that are reminiscent of young bananas and dinner rolls in their second rise.
More about Your Way Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Your Way Pizza
1428 Macdonald Avenue, Richmond
|Popular items
|Revuelta
|$3.00
|Loroco Arroz
|$3.50
|Wings
|$10.95