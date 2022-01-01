Richmond restaurants you'll love

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Richmond

Richmond's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Richmond restaurants

Armistice Brewing Company image

 

Armistice Brewing Company

845 Marina Bay Parkway, Suite 1, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (261 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mosaic Salad - 4-Pack$10.00
HALF OFF! Single Hop Hazy IPA, 6.4% ABV:
The 2020 lot of Mosaic is everything we love about mo’: juicy tropical notes like starfruit and resinous notes that suggest marjoram and sage. Drink more salad.
Cloud Factory - 4-Pack$16.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5% ABV:
Our ten-barrel brewhouse is a cloud factory that fills the brewery with a sweet and grainy steam and three weeks later produces liquid clouds – a veritable storm system in a tulip glass. It could be the oats or it could be the yeast, but massive amounts of Citra and Mosaic hops certainly cloud the issue.
Schlupfloch - 32 oz Crowler$11.00
Hefeweizen, 4.5% ABV:
Schlupfloch means “loophole” in German and it commemorates the exception from the reinheitsgebot that kept the weissbier tradition alive for hundreds of years. Our hefeweizen is a super drinkable version of the style with restrained esters that are reminiscent of young bananas and dinner rolls in their second rise.
More about Armistice Brewing Company
Your Way Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Your Way Pizza

1428 Macdonald Avenue, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Revuelta$3.00
Loroco Arroz$3.50
Wings$10.95
More about Your Way Pizza
El Sol Mexican Restaurant - Pt. Richmond image

 

El Sol Mexican Restaurant - Pt. Richmond

101 Park Pl, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FAJITA CHICKEN Super Burrito$11.50
CHICKEN FAJITAS, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about El Sol Mexican Restaurant - Pt. Richmond
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

El Cerrito

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston