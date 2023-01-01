Fajitas in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve fajitas
More about El Agave Azul - 12955 San Pablo Avenue
El Agave Azul - 12955 San Pablo Avenue
12955 San Pablo Avenue, Richmond
|Fajita Burrito
|$16.95
Beef, chicken, or pork; grilled onions,
bell peppers, rice, beans, and pico de
gallo.
|Veggie Fajitas
|$16.95
Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet
with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All
served with rice, beans and tortillas.
|Carnitas Fajitas
|$20.95
Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet
with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All
served with rice, beans and tortillas.
More about Assemble Marketplace
Assemble Marketplace
1414 Harbour Way S, Richmond
|Fajita Quesadillas
|$18.00