Prawns in Richmond

El Agave Azul - 12955 San Pablo Avenue
12955 San Pablo Avenue, Richmond
|Tequila Prawns
|$18.95
Tequila-seared prawns, grilled corn,
garlic, jalapeños, served on a sizzling
skillet.
|Prawns Fajitas
|$22.95
Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet
with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All
served with rice, beans and tortillas.
EL SOL - Pt. Richmond - MEXICAN COMFORT FOOD
101 Park Pl, Richmond
|DIABLA Tiger Prawn Platter
|$16.75
Tiger prawn grilled with Pico de gallo then simmered in our SPICY Diabla sauce and topped monterey jack cheese and avocado. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas