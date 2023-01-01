Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve prawns

Consumer pic

 

El Agave Azul - 12955 San Pablo Avenue

12955 San Pablo Avenue, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tequila Prawns$18.95
Tequila-seared prawns, grilled corn,
garlic, jalapeños, served on a sizzling
skillet.
Prawns Fajitas$22.95
Served sizzling hot on a cast-iron skillet
with sautéed onions, bell peppers. All
served with rice, beans and tortillas.
More about El Agave Azul - 12955 San Pablo Avenue
El Sol Mexican Restaurant - Pt. Richmond image

 

EL SOL - Pt. Richmond - MEXICAN COMFORT FOOD

101 Park Pl, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
DIABLA Tiger Prawn Platter$16.75
Tiger prawn grilled with Pico de gallo then simmered in our SPICY Diabla sauce and topped monterey jack cheese and avocado. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
More about EL SOL - Pt. Richmond - MEXICAN COMFORT FOOD

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Steak Tacos

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Fajitas

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Shrimp Tacos

Fajitas

Map

More near Richmond to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2233 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (715 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (442 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (673 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston