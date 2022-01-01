Tacos in Richmond

Hazy IPA, 7.2% ABV: The Armistice Team knows what tips are: taco money. Because you can’t tax a belly full of tacos. This is the perfect beer to enjoy alongside your hard-earned taco money. Chock full of Citra, El Dorado, Rakau and Mosaic, it can be tempting to brownbag it while you’re waiting for your order at El Garage, Flor de Jalisco, or La Raza, but of course we would NEVER suggest it.

