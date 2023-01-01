Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve tortas

Banner pic

 

Maya Taqueria

130 Railroad Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asada Torta$11.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, cheese, refried beans
More about Maya Taqueria
Banner pic

 

Tacos El Tucan - 12505 San Pablo Ave

12505 San Pablo Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUCAN TORTA$13.95
More about Tacos El Tucan - 12505 San Pablo Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Burritos

Shrimp Tacos

Quesadillas

Shrimp Burritos

Tacos

Nachos

Map

More near Richmond to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (729 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2390 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (749 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (488 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (732 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston