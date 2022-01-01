Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Richmond Hill

Go
Richmond Hill restaurants
Toast

Richmond Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

All Things Chocolate & More image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

All Things Chocolate & More

10471 Ford Ave suite D, Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (1164 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$12.00
Oven roasted chicken breast, grapes, pecans, celery and carrots; topped with tomato and spinach.
Jalapeño Chicken Salad$13.00
Roasted chicken with jalapeños, apples, cranberries, red onions, pecans; topped with tomato and spinach.
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce with parmesan and croutons topped with grilled chicken breasts.
More about All Things Chocolate & More
Snazzy’s Hot Wings & Sassy Things image

 

Snazzy’s Hot Wings & Sassy Things

4300 Ocean Hwy, Richmond Hill, GA 31324, Richmond Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Snazzy’s Chicken Salad$13.49
More about Snazzy’s Hot Wings & Sassy Things

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond Hill

Cheese Fries

Chocolate Cake

Key Lime Pies

Pies

Cake

Fried Pickles

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Richmond Hill to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston