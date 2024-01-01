Grits in Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill restaurants that serve grits
More about Fish Tales - 3203 Fort McAllister Rd
Fish Tales - 3203 Fort McAllister Rd
3203 Fort McAllister Rd, Richmond Hill
|Shrimp N' Grits
|$18.00
Sauteed Shrimp, Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Grits, Garlic Toast
More about 5 Spot - Richmond Hill - 7-Richmond Hill
5 Spot - Richmond Hill - 7-Richmond Hill
3742 Highway 17, Richmond Hill
|*Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
shrimp, tasso ham & cherry tomatoes in a
white wine cream sauce with gouda, fontina & gruyère, over stone-ground grits, topped with smoked bacon collard greens & green onions
|*Side Cheese Grits
|$4.00