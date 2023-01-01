Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Richmond Hill

Richmond Hill restaurants
Richmond Hill restaurants that serve fried rice

Caribbean Cabana Restaurant

116-02 Jamaica Avenue, Queens

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lamb Fried Rice$17.00
Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Heat Caribbean Kitchen & Lounge New

100-05 Atlantic Avenue, Queens

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
Fried rice cooked with vegetables and topped with half fried chicken cut into pieces
Shrimp Fried Rice$17.00
Fried rice cooked with vegetables and small shrimps for flavour, then topped with big jumbo shrimp
Heat House Special Fried Rice$20.00
Fried rice cooked with vegetables, shrimp, cubes of lamb meat, and topped off with half fried chicken
