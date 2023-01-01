Fried rice in Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill restaurants that serve fried rice
Caribbean Cabana Restaurant
116-02 Jamaica Avenue, Queens
|Lamb Fried Rice
|$17.00
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.00
Heat Caribbean Kitchen & Lounge New
100-05 Atlantic Avenue, Queens
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.00
Fried rice cooked with vegetables and topped with half fried chicken cut into pieces
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$17.00
Fried rice cooked with vegetables and small shrimps for flavour, then topped with big jumbo shrimp
|Heat House Special Fried Rice
|$20.00
Fried rice cooked with vegetables, shrimp, cubes of lamb meat, and topped off with half fried chicken