Brisket in
Richmond
/
Richmond
/
Brisket
Richmond restaurants that serve brisket
GRILL
Smiley's Pub
39 N 8th St, Richmond
Avg 4.3
(344 reviews)
Brisket Nachos
$11.99
More about Smiley's Pub
Firehouse BBQ & Blues
400 N 8th St, Richmond
No reviews yet
Beef Brisket Dinner
$16.95
Beef Brisket Sandwich
$12.95
More about Firehouse BBQ & Blues
