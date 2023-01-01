Chicken salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Apollo Pizza- Pizza and Beer Emporium - 228 South 2nd Street
Apollo Pizza- Pizza and Beer Emporium - 228 South 2nd Street
228 South 2nd Street, Richmond
|Chicken Champ Salad
|$12.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken with optional buffalo sauce on mixed greens with cheese and two veggies
More about Gillum's Sports Lounge
Gillum's Sports Lounge
830 Eastern Byp, Richmond
|Chicken Salad Buffalo Fried
|$12.49
Buffalo Fried chicken, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$12.49
Fried chicken, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.