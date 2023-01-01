Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken salad

Apollo Pizza- Pizza and Beer Emporium - 228 South 2nd Street

228 South 2nd Street, Richmond

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Champ Salad$12.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken with optional buffalo sauce on mixed greens with cheese and two veggies
Gillum's Sports Lounge

830 Eastern Byp, Richmond

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Buffalo Fried$12.49
Buffalo Fried chicken, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Fried Chicken Salad$12.49
Fried chicken, romaine iceberg mix with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, banana peppers, cucumbers, egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.
