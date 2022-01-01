Richmond restaurants you'll love
Richmond's top cuisines
Must-try Richmond restaurants
More about Sandy McGee’s Restaurant
Sandy McGee’s Restaurant
314 Morton Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Broccoli Cheese
What we're known for!
Check the Large To-Go Menu for bigger sizes
|City Secretary
|$15.50
Half sandwich of your choice, small salad, cup of soup
|Cheeseburger
|$14.50
Hand-formed 1/2 lb Angus beef cooked the old-fashioned way on the griddle - served open-faced with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Choose 1 grill side.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
20500 Southwest Fwy, Richmond
|Popular items
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
|Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
More about Victor's Mexican Grille
Victor's Mexican Grille
7035 W Grande Parkway, Richmond
|Popular items
|BEEF ENCHILADAS
|$13.00
|BEEF FAJITA (ONE)
|$25.00
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.00
More about Gyro Republic
Gyro Republic
4808 Water View Town Center Dr, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Over Rice - Regular
|$10.49
|Chicken Pita Sandwich
|$7.99
|Gyro Pita Sandwich
|$7.99
More about Mugz Coffee Bar
SANDWICHES
Mugz Coffee Bar
503 fm 359 Suite 190, Richmond
|Popular items
|Kolache
|$3.25
Mugz House Favorite
|Muffin
|$3.00
Fresh baked from scratch ingredients in house
|Latte
|$3.25
Espresso shot with steamed milk
More about “D” Spot Daiquiris
“D” Spot Daiquiris
110 Crabb River Rd #122, Richmond
|Popular items
|The Kickback
Pina Colada & Hypnotic
|Project X
Hypnotic, Hurricane & Octane
|Issa Vibe
Hurricane & Mango
More about Howdy Hot Chicken
Howdy Hot Chicken
4808 Waterview Town Center Dr Suite 300, Richmond
|Popular items
|LOADED CHICKEN FRIES
|$10.99
Fried chicken bites, waffle fries, queso cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
|MAC N CHEESE
|$3.49
Macaroni and queso cheese with mild seasoning.
|TEXAS TOAST SAMMIE
|$10.99
Fried chicken breast on texas toast with american cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.
More about Swamp Chicken Richmond
Swamp Chicken Richmond
6611 FM 1464 RD G, Richmond
|Popular items
|Cajun Red Beans & Rice (Small)
|$3.50
Slow cooked Camelia Red Beans in Cajun
seasoning with sausage, accompanied by
rice.
|The Bonnet' Carre'
|$13.99
|The Truth Sandchich Only
|$9.99
More about Alicia's Mexican Grille- Sugarland
Alicia's Mexican Grille- Sugarland
20420 Southwest Freeway, Richmond
More about Lomonte's Italian Restaurant
Lomonte's Italian Restaurant
815 plantation dr #180, Richmond
More about Monte's Tastes and Taps
Monte's Tastes and Taps
815 Plantation dr #100, RICHMOND