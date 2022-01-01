Cake in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve cake
Sandy McGee’s Restaurant
314 Morton Street, Richmond
|Birthday Cake Shake
|$8.00
|Mexican Fudge Cake
|$8.00
Moist chocolate cake with a hint of cinnamon, topped with pecan fudge frosting.
|German Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
HUGE!
Sweet German chocolate cake with a from-scratch coconut-pecan frosting.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5530 W GRAND PARKWAY S, RICHMOND
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
|Truffle Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Our colossal chocolate cake is crafted with layers of dark, moist chocolate and a silky truffle chocolate filling.