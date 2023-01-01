Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Frankie’s Italian Kitchen

26440 Farm to Market 1093, Suite 490, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Breaded chicken breast covered with red sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served w/ spaghetti and marinara
More about Frankie’s Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra

5530 W GRAND PARKWAY S, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Tender chicken breast lightly seasoned with Italian bread crumbs, topped with Russo’s homemade marinara sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara
sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin
mozzarella.
Family Chicken Parmesan - Half Tray$95.00
Tender chicken breast lightly seasoned
with Italian bread crumbs, topped with
Russo’s homemade marinara sauce, and
Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Served on
freshly prepared spaghetti. Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. Family recipe made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, fresh garlics, and Pecorino Romano cheese.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra

