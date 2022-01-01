Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sandy McGee’s Restaurant

314 Morton Street, Richmond

Ashley's Chicken Cobb Salad$16.50
Large garden salad with bacon, egg salad scoops, red onions, crumbled blue cheese, avocado slices, and fried chicken tenders. Your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad Scoop$8.50
House Favorite! Chicken breast tossed with mayo, celery, pickle relish, and lemon zest. Bulk sizes available in Large To-Go Menu.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on wheat berry bread
Gyro Republic

4808 Water View Town Center Dr, Richmond

Chicken Over Salad$9.49
SANDWICHES

Mugz Coffee Bar

503 fm 359 Suite 190, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
Chicken Salad on Croissant$6.95
House made with slivered almonds and cranberries lettuce and tomatoe
