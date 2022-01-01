Chicken salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken salad
Sandy McGee’s Restaurant
314 Morton Street, Richmond
|Ashley's Chicken Cobb Salad
|$16.50
Large garden salad with bacon, egg salad scoops, red onions, crumbled blue cheese, avocado slices, and fried chicken tenders. Your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Salad Scoop
|$8.50
House Favorite! Chicken breast tossed with mayo, celery, pickle relish, and lemon zest. Bulk sizes available in Large To-Go Menu.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on wheat berry bread
Gyro Republic
4808 Water View Town Center Dr, Richmond
|Chicken Over Salad
|$9.49