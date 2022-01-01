Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Richmond
/
Richmond
/
Chicken Tenders
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Sandy McGee’s Restaurant
314 Morton Street, Richmond
No reviews yet
Single Chicken Strip
$1.75
Chicken Strips & Fries
$8.50
More about Sandy McGee’s Restaurant
Howdy Hot Chicken
4808 Waterview Town Center Dr Suite 300, Richmond
No reviews yet
CHICKEN TENDER
$3.49
1 Tender with your choice of heat level.
More about Howdy Hot Chicken
