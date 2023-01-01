Greek salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Frankie’s Italian Kitchen
Frankie’s Italian Kitchen
26440 Farm to Market 1093, Suite 490, Richmond
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, banana peppers, red onions tossed in greek dressing
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra
5530 W GRAND PARKWAY S, RICHMOND
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.