Grilled chicken in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Sandy McGee's Restaurant & Bar

314 Morton Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Tequila-Lime marinated chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado slices - served open-faced on a toasted bun. Choose 1 grill side.
SW Grilled Chicken Salad$17.00
Large garden salad with black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado slices, tortilla strips, topped with marinated chicken breast. Your choice of dressing.
More about Sandy McGee's Restaurant & Bar
Pho King - 1850 Farm to Market 359

1850 Farm to Market 359, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A6 - Grilled Chicken Banhmi$5.95
B4- Grilled Chicken and Egg roll$10.95
E7A - Grilled Chicken and egg roll$10.95
More about Pho King - 1850 Farm to Market 359
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra

5530 W GRAND PARKWAY S, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$4.00
Fresh marinated chicken breast grilled until moist.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra

