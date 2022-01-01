Grilled chicken in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Sandy McGee's Restaurant & Bar
314 Morton Street, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Tequila-Lime marinated chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado slices - served open-faced on a toasted bun. Choose 1 grill side.
|SW Grilled Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Large garden salad with black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado slices, tortilla strips, topped with marinated chicken breast. Your choice of dressing.
Pho King - 1850 Farm to Market 359
1850 Farm to Market 359, Richmond
|A6 - Grilled Chicken Banhmi
|$5.95
|B4- Grilled Chicken and Egg roll
|$10.95
|E7A - Grilled Chicken and egg roll
|$10.95