Ravioli in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve ravioli

Frankie’s Italian Kitchen

26440 Farm to Market 1093, Suite 490, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ravioli$12.00
(5) cheese or beef ravioli w/marinara
More about Frankie’s Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra

5530 W GRAND PARKWAY S, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.
Ravioli Alla Burrata$19.00
Handmade spinach ravioli pasta stuffed with burrata cheese and sautéed in a tomato cream sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra

