Ravioli in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve ravioli
Frankie’s Italian Kitchen
26440 Farm to Market 1093, Suite 490, Richmond
|Fried Ravioli
|$12.00
(5) cheese or beef ravioli w/marinara
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra
5530 W GRAND PARKWAY S, RICHMOND
|Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.
|Ravioli Alla Burrata
|$19.00
Handmade spinach ravioli pasta stuffed with burrata cheese and sautéed in a tomato cream sauce.