Richmond burger restaurants you'll love

Richmond restaurants
Must-try burger restaurants in Richmond

Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cornbread$3.00
Fried Plantains$2.70
Oxtail
More about Irie Ting
Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
South of Philly Cheese Steak$12.00
seasoned sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions smothered in white american on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with garlic aioli
***Try it with some RVA hot sauce to make it a Hot Philly!
Chicken Gyro$11.50
grilled pita stuffed full of shaved chicken, house tzatziki, butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion & our house hummus with your choice of spicy feta or regular feta!
Cobb$13.00
grilled chicken breast, crumbled bacon, sliced hard boiled egg,
cheddar, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & croutons on mixed greens
More about Liberty Public House
Capital Burgers and Dogs image

 

Capital Burgers and Dogs

814 N Robinson St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Arthur Ashe Blvd Burger$8.00
smash beef patty, blue cheese crumble, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, spring mix, special sauce
The Robinson Classic Burger$8.00
classic smash beef patty, caramelized onion, American cheddar cheese, mayo & a pickle
The I-64 Burger$10.00
smash beef patty, fried egg, bacon, melted American cheddar, mayo, spring mix
More about Capital Burgers and Dogs
Sugar Shack & Luther Burger image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sugar Shack - Lombardy

1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Old Fashion Sour Cream$1.89
Blueberry$1.89
Baker's Choice 12$14.89
More about Sugar Shack - Lombardy
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA image

 

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA

501 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VAN BUREN$12.50
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle
TRUMAN$12.00
turkey, peach jam, blue cheese spread & crispy onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
ROOSEVELT$13.50
roast beef, bacon, horseradish mayo, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
101 Crafthouse image

 

101 Crafthouse

12646 Stone Village Way, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe Pizza$11.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and extra cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, bacon and cheddar cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken, onion, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese , ranch drizzle and chives
More about 101 Crafthouse
Boulevard Burger image

 

Boulevard Burger

1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kelly's Classic$8.25
American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
Mr. Moe$13.50
TWO patties, 2 slices of American cheese, diced onion and Moe sauce
Plain Jane$6.95
meat & bun only
More about Boulevard Burger
Cobra Burger image

 

Cobra Burger

400 N. 27th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobra Burger
BEEF PATTIES, CHZ, COBRA SAUCE, COBRA PICKLES, PICKLED BABY RED ONION, SHREDDUCE ON A POTATO BUN.
Old Bayo Burg$16.00
Patty's, cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, dill pickles and Old Bayo. You're welcome Maryland.
Garter Snake$11.00
DEEP FRIED GRIT AND CHICKPEA PATTY MADE IN HOUSE, SMOKED TOMATO JAM, SHIITAKE BACON, PICKLED RED ONION, CHZ OR VEGAN CHEDDAH, ON A PANDESAL.
More about Cobra Burger
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND image

 

Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND

5625 West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GRILL CHICKEN$10.50
Grilled chicken breast with provolone cheese on a bun served with lettuce, tomato, and our HOUSE MADE honey mustard sauce.
BURRITO$9.99
3 Eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, Hash browns, & your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham all wrapped up! Served with your choice of shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits.
1/2 lb BURGER$11.95
Shorty famous 100% all beef, hand pressed patty with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.
More about Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Cheese$10.99
Large Pepperoni Pizza$12.99
Large Specialty 1/2 & 1/2
More about PIE 314
Carytown Burgers & Fries image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Carytown Burgers & Fries

3500 W Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Popular items
Impossible$13.74
More about Carytown Burgers & Fries
Izzy's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Izzy's Kitchen

2901 Park Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (107 reviews)
More about Izzy's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

GWARbar

217 W Clay St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
More about GWARbar

