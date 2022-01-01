Richmond burger restaurants you'll love
More about Irie Ting
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$3.00
|Fried Plantains
|$2.70
|Oxtail
More about Liberty Public House
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|South of Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.00
seasoned sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions smothered in white american on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with garlic aioli
***Try it with some RVA hot sauce to make it a Hot Philly!
|Chicken Gyro
|$11.50
grilled pita stuffed full of shaved chicken, house tzatziki, butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion & our house hummus with your choice of spicy feta or regular feta!
|Cobb
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast, crumbled bacon, sliced hard boiled egg,
cheddar, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & croutons on mixed greens
More about Capital Burgers and Dogs
Capital Burgers and Dogs
814 N Robinson St, Richmond
|Popular items
|The Arthur Ashe Blvd Burger
|$8.00
smash beef patty, blue cheese crumble, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, spring mix, special sauce
|The Robinson Classic Burger
|$8.00
classic smash beef patty, caramelized onion, American cheddar cheese, mayo & a pickle
|The I-64 Burger
|$10.00
smash beef patty, fried egg, bacon, melted American cheddar, mayo, spring mix
More about Sugar Shack - Lombardy
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sugar Shack - Lombardy
1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND
|Popular items
|Old Fashion Sour Cream
|$1.89
|Blueberry
|$1.89
|Baker's Choice 12
|$14.89
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
501 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|VAN BUREN
|$12.50
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle
|TRUMAN
|$12.00
turkey, peach jam, blue cheese spread & crispy onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
|ROOSEVELT
|$13.50
roast beef, bacon, horseradish mayo, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
More about 101 Crafthouse
101 Crafthouse
12646 Stone Village Way, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Deluxe Pizza
|$11.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and extra cheese
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, bacon and cheddar cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken, onion, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese , ranch drizzle and chives
More about Boulevard Burger
Boulevard Burger
1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Popular items
|Kelly's Classic
|$8.25
American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
|Mr. Moe
|$13.50
TWO patties, 2 slices of American cheese, diced onion and Moe sauce
|Plain Jane
|$6.95
meat & bun only
More about Cobra Burger
Cobra Burger
400 N. 27th Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Cobra Burger
BEEF PATTIES, CHZ, COBRA SAUCE, COBRA PICKLES, PICKLED BABY RED ONION, SHREDDUCE ON A POTATO BUN.
|Old Bayo Burg
|$16.00
Patty's, cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, dill pickles and Old Bayo. You're welcome Maryland.
|Garter Snake
|$11.00
DEEP FRIED GRIT AND CHICKPEA PATTY MADE IN HOUSE, SMOKED TOMATO JAM, SHIITAKE BACON, PICKLED RED ONION, CHZ OR VEGAN CHEDDAH, ON A PANDESAL.
More about Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
5625 West Broad Street, Henrico
|Popular items
|GRILL CHICKEN
|$10.50
Grilled chicken breast with provolone cheese on a bun served with lettuce, tomato, and our HOUSE MADE honey mustard sauce.
|BURRITO
|$9.99
3 Eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, Hash browns, & your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham all wrapped up! Served with your choice of shredded hash browns, Shortys home fries, or grits.
|1/2 lb BURGER
|$11.95
Shorty famous 100% all beef, hand pressed patty with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.
More about PIE 314
PIE 314
423 N 18th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Large Cheese
|$10.99
|Large Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.99
|Large Specialty 1/2 & 1/2
More about Carytown Burgers & Fries
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Carytown Burgers & Fries
3500 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Impossible
|$13.74
More about Izzy's Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Izzy's Kitchen
2901 Park Ave, Richmond
More about GWARbar
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
GWARbar
217 W Clay St, Richmond