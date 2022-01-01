Richmond cafés you'll love
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sugar Shack & Luther Burger
1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND
|Samoa, v
|$1.69
|Cinnamon Sugar, v
|$1.49
|Old Fashion Sour Cream
|$1.89
Market on Meadow
719 N. Meadow Street, Richmond
|Lechon Kawali
|$14.00
Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.
|Breakfast Bowl
Your choice of protein, garlic fried rice, two over easy eggs, and two lumpia. If you're still hungry afterwards, consider your appetite legendary.
|Chicken Adobo
|$12.00
Tangy, marinated chicken stewed in soy sauce and vinegar, spiced with garlic, pepper, and bay leaves.
Coco + Hazel
2733 McRae Road, Richmond
|Bacon, Egg + Cheese Biscuit
|$5.50
Bacon, Egg + Cheddar on a Homemade Biscuit.
*Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the biscuits*
|MHB
|$15.00
Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Peanut Butter and a Peanut Butter cup, served in a Peanut Butter Swirled, Peanut M&M-Rimmed Cup topped with a Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.
All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups.
|Cake Shake
|$15.00
Birthday Cake Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup, topped with a Slice of Confetti Cake.
All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups.
Pizza Bones
2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond
|Special Red: Szechuan Style
|$16.00
Chinese 5 spice red sauce, mozz, crispy potato, finished with fresh cilantro and green onion.
|Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Make it a pepperoni and/or add other toppings!
All pizzas are 14", medium sized.
|Special Red: Kiss Kiss
|$16.00
Red sauce, with mozz, parm, anchovies and capers.
Sugar Shack, Luther Burger & Green Ghost
1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield
|Glazed, v
|$1.39
|Vanilla Sprinkles
|$1.49
|Chocolate Iced, v
|$1.49
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Latte
|$4.20
Our classic Latte has espresso shots topped with steamed milk
|Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary
|$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
|Freshly Brewed Coffee
|$2.45
Enjoy our Signature Farmhouse Blend freshly brewed for you!
Hatch Cafe
2601 Maury St Building 2, Richmond
|Smashed chopped cheese
|$9.00
Seven Hills beef, American cheese, onions, spicy relish, Dukes mayo
|OG Smash
|$9.00
Seven Hills beef patty, American cheese, Smash sauce, onions
|Chili & cheese Smash
|$10.00
Seven Hills beef patty pimento cheese, chili, Fritos
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Hang Suite
304 E. Broad St, Richmond
|The Vibe
|$8.50
Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg, arugula, roasted red peppers, red onions, and vegan garlic aioli on a bagel of your choice
|White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte
|$5.00
White chocolate sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, and steamed milk of your choice. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice.
|Lox Bagel
|$7.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers,red onions and fresh dill on a bagel of your choice
Perk!
2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.75
Who says this is just a breakfast sandwich? Configure your sandwich any way you like!
|Iced Latte
|$3.85
2 shots of espresso over ice, filled up to the top with milk!
|Latte
|$3.55
2 espresso shots with steamed milk filling up the rest of the cup!
Claudia's Bake Shop
2601 Maury St., Richmond
|Sample Box
|$25.00
The Claudia's Bake Shop Sample Box includes 2 chocolate chip cookies, 2 brownies, 2 blueberry scones, 1 chocolate cupcake with vanilla frosting, and 1 vanilla cupcake with chocolate frosting.
|Blueberry scone
The same true English scone as our cream scone, but with blueberries... for some fun!
|Sugar cookie
Our buttery sugar cookie.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Front Porch Cafe
2600 Nine Mile Road, Richmond
|Dinner Tickets (December 11)
|$65.00
At Front Porch Cafe, we're invested in training the next generation of hospitality industry leaders. For Saturday's Community Dinner Series event, our teen employees are looking forward to working alongside our chef to bring you this delicious four-course meal. And by dining with us, you’ll support young people in our community as they develop valuable skills for the future.