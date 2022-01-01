Richmond cafés you'll love

Sugar Shack & Luther Burger

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sugar Shack & Luther Burger

1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Samoa, v$1.69
Cinnamon Sugar, v$1.49
Old Fashion Sour Cream$1.89
More about Sugar Shack & Luther Burger
Market on Meadow

 

Market on Meadow

719 N. Meadow Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lechon Kawali$14.00
Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.
Breakfast Bowl
Your choice of protein, garlic fried rice, two over easy eggs, and two lumpia. If you're still hungry afterwards, consider your appetite legendary.
Chicken Adobo$12.00
Tangy, marinated chicken stewed in soy sauce and vinegar, spiced with garlic, pepper, and bay leaves.
More about Market on Meadow
Coco + Hazel

 

Coco + Hazel

2733 McRae Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg + Cheese Biscuit$5.50
Bacon, Egg + Cheddar on a Homemade Biscuit.
*Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the biscuits*
MHB$15.00
Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Peanut Butter and a Peanut Butter cup, served in a Peanut Butter Swirled, Peanut M&M-Rimmed Cup topped with a Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.
All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups.
Cake Shake$15.00
Birthday Cake Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup, topped with a Slice of Confetti Cake.
All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups.
More about Coco + Hazel
Pizza Bones

 

Pizza Bones

2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Special Red: Szechuan Style$16.00
Chinese 5 spice red sauce, mozz, crispy potato, finished with fresh cilantro and green onion.
Cheese Pizza$14.00
Make it a pepperoni and/or add other toppings!
All pizzas are 14", medium sized.
Special Red: Kiss Kiss$16.00
Red sauce, with mozz, parm, anchovies and capers.
More about Pizza Bones
Sugar Shack, Luther Burger & Green Ghost

 

Sugar Shack, Luther Burger & Green Ghost

1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Glazed, v$1.39
Vanilla Sprinkles$1.49
Chocolate Iced, v$1.49
More about Sugar Shack, Luther Burger & Green Ghost
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.20
Our classic Latte has espresso shots topped with steamed milk
Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
Freshly Brewed Coffee$2.45
Enjoy our Signature Farmhouse Blend freshly brewed for you!
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Hatch Cafe

 

Hatch Cafe

2601 Maury St Building 2, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smashed chopped cheese$9.00
Seven Hills beef, American cheese, onions, spicy relish, Dukes mayo
OG Smash$9.00
Seven Hills beef patty, American cheese, Smash sauce, onions
Chili & cheese Smash$10.00
Seven Hills beef patty pimento cheese, chili, Fritos
More about Hatch Cafe
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Vibe$8.50
Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg, arugula, roasted red peppers, red onions, and vegan garlic aioli on a bagel of your choice
White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.00
White chocolate sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, and steamed milk of your choice. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice.
Lox Bagel$7.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers,red onions and fresh dill on a bagel of your choice
More about Urban Hang Suite
Perk!

 

Perk!

2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
Who says this is just a breakfast sandwich? Configure your sandwich any way you like!
Iced Latte$3.85
2 shots of espresso over ice, filled up to the top with milk!
Latte$3.55
2 espresso shots with steamed milk filling up the rest of the cup!
More about Perk!
Claudia's Bake Shop

 

Claudia's Bake Shop

2601 Maury St., Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sample Box$25.00
The Claudia's Bake Shop Sample Box includes 2 chocolate chip cookies, 2 brownies, 2 blueberry scones, 1 chocolate cupcake with vanilla frosting, and 1 vanilla cupcake with chocolate frosting.
Blueberry scone
The same true English scone as our cream scone, but with blueberries... for some fun!
Sugar cookie
Our buttery sugar cookie.
More about Claudia's Bake Shop
Front Porch Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Front Porch Cafe

2600 Nine Mile Road, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dinner Tickets (December 11)$65.00
At Front Porch Cafe, we're invested in training the next generation of hospitality industry leaders. For Saturday's Community Dinner Series event, our teen employees are looking forward to working alongside our chef to bring you this delicious four-course meal. And by dining with us, you’ll support young people in our community as they develop valuable skills for the future.
More about Front Porch Cafe
Cafe Synai

 

Cafe Synai

416 North 1st Street\r\nRichmond, VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Meat Cheesy Panini$7.89
Chicken Caesar Bacon Wrap$7.89
Turkey and Cheese Panini$7.89
More about Cafe Synai

