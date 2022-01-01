Richmond food trucks you'll love

Must-try food trucks in Richmond

Good Eats Food Truck image

 

Good Eats Food Truck

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk Chicken$10.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickle | Avocado Ranch | Brioche Bun
Spanakopita$8.00
Crispy Filo Dough | Spinach | Feta | Onions
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
3 Tacos: Blackened Shrimp | Roasted Corn | Pickled Red Cabbage | Yum Yum Sauce | Flour Tortilla
More about Good Eats Food Truck
Auntie Ning's image

 

Auntie Ning's

719 N Meadow St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lechon Kawali$13.00
Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.
Lumpia$1.50
The one-and-only fried Filipino eggroll! Available in veggie or beef.
Bistek$13.00
Tender, marinated bites of steak stewed with onions in soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, and pepper.
More about Auntie Ning's
Opa Food Truck image

 

Opa Food Truck

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel Pita Wrap$9.00
Falafel | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Tahini | Wrapped in a Pita
Greek Salad$8.00
Lettuce | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Red Cabbage | Green Peppers | Red Onions | Banana Peppers | Kalamata Olives | Feta Cheese | House made Greek Vinagraitte
Baklava$3.00
Filo Dough | Walnuts | Heavy Honey Syrup
More about Opa Food Truck
Noah's Rockin' Buns image

 

Noah's Rockin' Buns

2601 Maury Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ROCKIN' CHICKEN BAO (3 buns per order)$13.00
pickled red onions, carrots, cilantro, sliced mixed peppers, Rockin' Bao sauce
*choose original or spicy
ROCKIN' SPROUTS$13.00
fried brussels sprouts, pickled red onions, carrots goat cheese, house Rockin' glaze
Add fried chicken, ($5)
SHRIMP BAO BAO (3 buns per order)$15.00
tempura fried shrimp,
fresh slaw, crispy onions,
house remoulade
More about Noah's Rockin' Buns
1115 Mobile Kitchen image

 

1115 Mobile Kitchen

1115 mobile, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Heat Puppies$6.00
Jalapeño Plant-Based Hush Puppies, served with your choice of Georgia Summer (Peach Jabenero) or AR's Hot Honey.
The O.G.$11.50
Crispy Chicken or Soy Protein filet with Basil Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles on Toasted Bun. Served with Homies.
Pink-182$3.00
Our hot pink lemonade colored using Purple Sweet Potato Ube Powder.
More about 1115 Mobile Kitchen
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ image

 

SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ

Richmond Virginia, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$11.00
Topped with jalapeno, caramelized onion and sweet tangy Texas style sauce
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Slow smoked pulled chicken breast in our homemade sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with sauteed caramelized onion and sweet tangy sauce
Pork Sandwich$9.00
Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw
More about SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ
jiji frozen custard T1 image

 

jiji frozen custard T1

Richmond VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pint 16oz$8.00
1 pint of incredibly creamy, fresh-packed frozen custard. Add side toppings to make your dream sundae at home! (Please note: our flavor of the day is limited, and will only be available until sold out - pre-orders are encouraged!)
Side - wet nuts$2.00
More about jiji frozen custard T1
Tiffany's Food Truck image

 

Tiffany's Food Truck

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deep Fried Cheesesteak Wrap Combo$10.50
Seasoned cheesesteak with sautéed onions and green peppers with nacho cheese wrapped up in a garlic and herb tortilla and deep fried. Served with a side of lettuce and diced tomatoes and our homemade spicy house sauce!!
Chicken Wrap Combo$10.50
Our chicken wrap Is season chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!
Buffalo chicken Loaded Fries$9.50
A large order of seasoned French fries topped with nacho cheese, 2 sliced crispy chicken strips and sautéed green peppers and onions, drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese on top!
More about Tiffany's Food Truck
Four Brothers Mobile image

 

Four Brothers Mobile

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$9.00
Black Bean Patty | Prvolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Sriracha Mayo
Fries$4.00
Season Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun
More about Four Brothers Mobile
First Stop Donuts image

 

First Stop Donuts

Food Truck, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Dozen$11.00
12 freshly made apple cider donuts. Serves 3-5 (sh..medium sized donuts).
Half Dozen$7.00
6 freshly made apple cider donuts. Serves 1-2 (sh..medium sized donuts).
More about First Stop Donuts

