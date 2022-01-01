Richmond food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in Richmond
More about Good Eats Food Truck
Good Eats Food Truck
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Chicken
|$10.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickle | Avocado Ranch | Brioche Bun
|Spanakopita
|$8.00
Crispy Filo Dough | Spinach | Feta | Onions
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
3 Tacos: Blackened Shrimp | Roasted Corn | Pickled Red Cabbage | Yum Yum Sauce | Flour Tortilla
More about Auntie Ning's
Auntie Ning's
719 N Meadow St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Lechon Kawali
|$13.00
Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.
|Lumpia
|$1.50
The one-and-only fried Filipino eggroll! Available in veggie or beef.
|Bistek
|$13.00
Tender, marinated bites of steak stewed with onions in soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, and pepper.
More about Opa Food Truck
Opa Food Truck
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Popular items
|Falafel Pita Wrap
|$9.00
Falafel | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Tahini | Wrapped in a Pita
|Greek Salad
|$8.00
Lettuce | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Red Cabbage | Green Peppers | Red Onions | Banana Peppers | Kalamata Olives | Feta Cheese | House made Greek Vinagraitte
|Baklava
|$3.00
Filo Dough | Walnuts | Heavy Honey Syrup
More about Noah's Rockin' Buns
Noah's Rockin' Buns
2601 Maury Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|ROCKIN' CHICKEN BAO (3 buns per order)
|$13.00
pickled red onions, carrots, cilantro, sliced mixed peppers, Rockin' Bao sauce
*choose original or spicy
|ROCKIN' SPROUTS
|$13.00
fried brussels sprouts, pickled red onions, carrots goat cheese, house Rockin' glaze
Add fried chicken, ($5)
|SHRIMP BAO BAO (3 buns per order)
|$15.00
tempura fried shrimp,
fresh slaw, crispy onions,
house remoulade
More about 1115 Mobile Kitchen
1115 Mobile Kitchen
1115 mobile, Richmond
|Popular items
|Sweet Heat Puppies
|$6.00
Jalapeño Plant-Based Hush Puppies, served with your choice of Georgia Summer (Peach Jabenero) or AR's Hot Honey.
|The O.G.
|$11.50
Crispy Chicken or Soy Protein filet with Basil Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles on Toasted Bun. Served with Homies.
|Pink-182
|$3.00
Our hot pink lemonade colored using Purple Sweet Potato Ube Powder.
More about SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ
Richmond Virginia, Richmond
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.00
Topped with jalapeno, caramelized onion and sweet tangy Texas style sauce
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Slow smoked pulled chicken breast in our homemade sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with sauteed caramelized onion and sweet tangy sauce
|Pork Sandwich
|$9.00
Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw
More about jiji frozen custard T1
jiji frozen custard T1
Richmond VA, Richmond
|Popular items
|Pint 16oz
|$8.00
1 pint of incredibly creamy, fresh-packed frozen custard. Add side toppings to make your dream sundae at home! (Please note: our flavor of the day is limited, and will only be available until sold out - pre-orders are encouraged!)
|Side - wet nuts
|$2.00
More about Tiffany's Food Truck
Tiffany's Food Truck
2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Cheesesteak Wrap Combo
|$10.50
Seasoned cheesesteak with sautéed onions and green peppers with nacho cheese wrapped up in a garlic and herb tortilla and deep fried. Served with a side of lettuce and diced tomatoes and our homemade spicy house sauce!!
|Chicken Wrap Combo
|$10.50
Our chicken wrap Is season chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!
|Buffalo chicken Loaded Fries
|$9.50
A large order of seasoned French fries topped with nacho cheese, 2 sliced crispy chicken strips and sautéed green peppers and onions, drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese on top!
More about Four Brothers Mobile
Four Brothers Mobile
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Popular items
|Black Bean Burger
|$9.00
Black Bean Patty | Prvolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Sriracha Mayo
|Fries
|$4.00
Season Fries
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun