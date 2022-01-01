Richmond pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Pizza & Beer of Richmond
2553 W Cary Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Roasted Wings (12)
|$18.00
Oven-Roasted and then Fried Chicken Wings, served with your choice of Signature Dry Rub Spices, Asian Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Carolina BBQ
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
|Fried Cauliflower Wings
|$9.00
Breaded and Fried Cauliflower Bites. Sauces: Signature Dry Rub, Asian, Buffalo, Carolina BBQ
**BREADING CONTAINS MILK**
The Greek Taverna
1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End
|Popular items
|Shish Kebobs
2 shish kebobs either chicken or lamb and 1 veggie kebob. Choice of 2 sides
|Full Greek Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperonchinis, Kalamata olives and Feta. Finished with our Homemade Greek dressing.
|Avgolemono
Traditional Greek Soup with Chicken, Orzo, Lemon & egg.
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Popular items
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$7.95
choice of blueberry sauce or fresh strawberries
|Chx Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
|She Crab (Bowl)
|$10.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$4.00
Romaine lettuce, spinach, and arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber and your choice of dressing.
|Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and house made croutons served with Caesar dressing.
|Rstd Garlic & 3 Cheese Breadsticks
|$8.00
Served with house marinara and Sriracha-Ranch dipping sauces.
Zorch Pizza
2923 w Cary St., Richmond
|Popular items
|Chocolate Gob
|$3.50
A chocolatey cake dessert made by our friend at Fat Rabbit Cakes. A western Pennsylvania favorite!
|Cheesy Bread
|$16.00
10x14" pan baked cheesy bread with side of red sauce and blackened ranch
|Wing Night (whole pizza)
|$24.00
buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, parm, blue cheese swirl
Pizza Bones
2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond
|Popular items
|Special Red: Szechuan Style
|$16.00
Chinese 5 spice red sauce, mozz, crispy potato, finished with fresh cilantro and green onion.
|Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Make it a pepperoni and/or add other toppings!
All pizzas are 14", medium sized.
|Special Red: Kiss Kiss
|$16.00
Red sauce, with mozz, parm, anchovies and capers.
PIZZA
River City Roll
939 Myers Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Out Of Range
|$14.00
Italian Sausage / Pepperoni / Prosciutto / Fresh Mozzarella / House Tomato Sauce / Fresh Pizza Dough for 12" Pizza
|Piña Colada (16oz)
|$10.00
Dreaming of your island getaway? Get one step closer with a fresh Piña Colada. | A blend of Rum, Pineapple, Coconut Cream served frozen. ( 1 Serving ) **Virginia ABC requires all liquor must be purchased with a meal. A max of 4 servings per order**
|Mr. Average (DIY)
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast / Bacon / Roasted Onion / Fontina / Buttermilk Ranch / Hot Sauce
Frank's Ristorante Italiano
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Popular items
|Detroit Style Cheese
|$17.00
Available Thursdays after 5pm
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
|LG Pizza
|$13.00
Christian’s Pizza
7003-A Three Chopt Rd,Village Shopping Center, Richmond
|Popular items
|Wings(6)
|$8.99
|Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza
|$18.99
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.99
PIE 314
423 N 18th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$9.99
|Pickled Chips
|$5.99
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$9.99
Casa Del Barco
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|3 Amigos
|$15.00
guacamole, queso w/ unlimited tortilla chips & salsa
|Adobo Chicken Taco
charred corn relish, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.00
citrus herb marinated beef, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, smothered in queso
101 Crafthouse
12646 Stone Village Way, Midlothian
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken, onion, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese , ranch drizzle and chives
|Build Your Own Cheese
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad
|$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)