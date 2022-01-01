Richmond pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Richmond

Pizza & Beer of Richmond image

PIZZA

Pizza & Beer of Richmond

2553 W Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (2600 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Wings (12)$18.00
Oven-Roasted and then Fried Chicken Wings, served with your choice of Signature Dry Rub Spices, Asian Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Carolina BBQ
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Fried Cauliflower Wings$9.00
Breaded and Fried Cauliflower Bites. Sauces: Signature Dry Rub, Asian, Buffalo, Carolina BBQ
**BREADING CONTAINS MILK**
More about Pizza & Beer of Richmond
The Greek Taverna image

 

The Greek Taverna

1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shish Kebobs
2 shish kebobs either chicken or lamb and 1 veggie kebob. Choice of 2 sides
Full Greek Salad$11.00
Mixed Lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperonchinis, Kalamata olives and Feta. Finished with our Homemade Greek dressing.
Avgolemono
Traditional Greek Soup with Chicken, Orzo, Lemon & egg.
More about The Greek Taverna
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New York Style Cheesecake$7.95
choice of blueberry sauce or fresh strawberries
Chx Caesar Wrap$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
She Crab (Bowl)$10.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
More about Tarrant's Cafe
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

1600 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, spinach, and arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber and your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and house made croutons served with Caesar dressing.
Rstd Garlic & 3 Cheese Breadsticks$8.00
Served with house marinara and Sriracha-Ranch dipping sauces.
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
Zorch Pizza image

 

Zorch Pizza

2923 w Cary St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Gob$3.50
A chocolatey cake dessert made by our friend at Fat Rabbit Cakes. A western Pennsylvania favorite!
Cheesy Bread$16.00
10x14" pan baked cheesy bread with side of red sauce and blackened ranch
Wing Night (whole pizza)$24.00
buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, parm, blue cheese swirl
More about Zorch Pizza
Pizza Bones image

 

Pizza Bones

2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Special Red: Szechuan Style$16.00
Chinese 5 spice red sauce, mozz, crispy potato, finished with fresh cilantro and green onion.
Cheese Pizza$14.00
Make it a pepperoni and/or add other toppings!
All pizzas are 14", medium sized.
Special Red: Kiss Kiss$16.00
Red sauce, with mozz, parm, anchovies and capers.
More about Pizza Bones
River City Roll image

PIZZA

River City Roll

939 Myers Street, Richmond

Avg 4 (89 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Out Of Range$14.00
Italian Sausage / Pepperoni / Prosciutto / Fresh Mozzarella / House Tomato Sauce / Fresh Pizza Dough for 12" Pizza
Piña Colada (16oz)$10.00
Dreaming of your island getaway? Get one step closer with a fresh Piña Colada. | A blend of Rum, Pineapple, Coconut Cream served frozen. ( 1 Serving ) **Virginia ABC requires all liquor must be purchased with a meal. A max of 4 servings per order**
Mr. Average (DIY)$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast / Bacon / Roasted Onion / Fontina / Buttermilk Ranch / Hot Sauce
More about River City Roll
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante Italiano

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Detroit Style Cheese$17.00
Available Thursdays after 5pm
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
LG Pizza$13.00
More about Frank's Ristorante Italiano
Christian’s Pizza image

 

Christian’s Pizza

7003-A Three Chopt Rd,Village Shopping Center, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings(6)$8.99
Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni Pizza$16.99
More about Christian’s Pizza
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 Wings$9.99
Pickled Chips$5.99
Philly Cheese Steak$9.99
More about PIE 314
Casa Del Barco image

 

Casa Del Barco

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 Amigos$15.00
guacamole, queso w/ unlimited tortilla chips & salsa
Adobo Chicken Taco
charred corn relish, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
citrus herb marinated beef, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, smothered in queso
More about Casa Del Barco
101 Crafthouse image

 

101 Crafthouse

12646 Stone Village Way, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken, onion, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese , ranch drizzle and chives
Build Your Own Cheese
More about 101 Crafthouse
Baker's Crust image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Baker's Crust

3553 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (2907 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Baker's Crust
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
Margherita Pizza$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
Chips & Guacamole$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

