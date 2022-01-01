Carytown restaurants you'll love

Carytown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
French
Must-try Carytown restaurants

Chum Chum Onigiri image

 

Chum Chum Onigiri

2820 W Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chum Chum's Sauce$1.00
TEA/TEA LEMONADE$6.99
MILK TEA
More about Chum Chum Onigiri
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Burger$9.95
house-made patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, whole wheat bun (V, GFO, N) - cheddar +.95
Teriyaki Bowl$11.95
brown rice, snow peas, broccolini, carrots, cabbage, peppers, onions, spicy sesame
teriyaki sauce (V, GF)
Kale Salad$10.95
pumpkin seeds, pecorino, apples, pomegranate, honey-apple cider vinaigrette (VO, GF)
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
East Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Taco$11.95
ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion
Truffle Fries$7.95
house cut fries with horseradish aioli - gf
Bowl Crab Corn & Miso Soup$7.95
East Coast meets West Coast, corn, miso, cream, crab - gf
More about East Coast Provisions
Zorch Pizza image

 

Zorch Pizza

2923 w Cary St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Gob$3.50
A chocolatey cake dessert made by our friend at Fat Rabbit Cakes. A western Pennsylvania favorite!
Cheesy Bread$16.00
10x14" pan baked cheesy bread with side of red sauce and blackened ranch
Wing Night (whole pizza)$24.00
buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, parm, blue cheese swirl
More about Zorch Pizza
New York Deli image

SANDWICHES

New York Deli

2920 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Club$11.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on choice of toasted White, Wheat, or Rye Bread.
Island Cubano$13.00
Shredded pork and sliced ham, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, sriracha honey, pickles, jalapeños on ciabatta bread
Sailor Sandwich$13.00
Pastrami, grilled Knockwurst, with Spicy Mustard and Swiss Cheese, served on toasted Rye Bread.
More about New York Deli
Sen Organic Small Plate image

TAPAS

Sen Organic Small Plate

2901 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Fried Tofu$8.00
Crispy organic tofu fried & served with special home made gluten-free vegan tamarind sauce and roasted organic sesame seeds.
VEGAN - ORGANIC - GLUTEN FREE
Spring Rolls
Gluten free brown rice noodle steamed pork belly, "gulf" shrimp roll with naturally grown bean sprout, Vietnamese “rau thơm” mixed with Organic lettuce, chives wrapped in gluten free Non-GMO rice paper, served with homemade Sen's spring roll sauce. May Contain: Peanut and gluten, please ask for gluten free sauce.
Fried OG Chicken Wings$14.00
Deep fried chicken wings and sauteed in an original sauce of Sài Gòn or Sen served with Sen organic pickles.
Sai Gon Style (Sweet Tasty)
Sen Style (Sour & Spicy)
ORGANIC - GLUTEN FREE
More about Sen Organic Small Plate
Carytown Burgers & Fries image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Carytown Burgers & Fries

3500 W Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible$13.74
More about Carytown Burgers & Fries
Baker's Crust image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Baker's Crust

3553 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (2907 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Baker's Crust

