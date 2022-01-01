Carytown restaurants you'll love
Carytown's top cuisines
Must-try Carytown restaurants
More about Chum Chum Onigiri
Chum Chum Onigiri
2820 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chum Chum's Sauce
|$1.00
|TEA/TEA LEMONADE
|$6.99
|MILK TEA
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Burger
|$9.95
house-made patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, whole wheat bun (V, GFO, N) - cheddar +.95
|Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.95
brown rice, snow peas, broccolini, carrots, cabbage, peppers, onions, spicy sesame
teriyaki sauce (V, GF)
|Kale Salad
|$10.95
pumpkin seeds, pecorino, apples, pomegranate, honey-apple cider vinaigrette (VO, GF)
More about East Coast Provisions
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Tuna Taco
|$11.95
ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion
|Truffle Fries
|$7.95
house cut fries with horseradish aioli - gf
|Bowl Crab Corn & Miso Soup
|$7.95
East Coast meets West Coast, corn, miso, cream, crab - gf
More about Zorch Pizza
Zorch Pizza
2923 w Cary St., Richmond
|Popular items
|Chocolate Gob
|$3.50
A chocolatey cake dessert made by our friend at Fat Rabbit Cakes. A western Pennsylvania favorite!
|Cheesy Bread
|$16.00
10x14" pan baked cheesy bread with side of red sauce and blackened ranch
|Wing Night (whole pizza)
|$24.00
buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, parm, blue cheese swirl
More about New York Deli
SANDWICHES
New York Deli
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Classic Club
|$11.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on choice of toasted White, Wheat, or Rye Bread.
|Island Cubano
|$13.00
Shredded pork and sliced ham, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, sriracha honey, pickles, jalapeños on ciabatta bread
|Sailor Sandwich
|$13.00
Pastrami, grilled Knockwurst, with Spicy Mustard and Swiss Cheese, served on toasted Rye Bread.
More about Sen Organic Small Plate
TAPAS
Sen Organic Small Plate
2901 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Tofu
|$8.00
Crispy organic tofu fried & served with special home made gluten-free vegan tamarind sauce and roasted organic sesame seeds.
VEGAN - ORGANIC - GLUTEN FREE
|Spring Rolls
Gluten free brown rice noodle steamed pork belly, "gulf" shrimp roll with naturally grown bean sprout, Vietnamese “rau thơm” mixed with Organic lettuce, chives wrapped in gluten free Non-GMO rice paper, served with homemade Sen's spring roll sauce. May Contain: Peanut and gluten, please ask for gluten free sauce.
|Fried OG Chicken Wings
|$14.00
Deep fried chicken wings and sauteed in an original sauce of Sài Gòn or Sen served with Sen organic pickles.
Sai Gon Style (Sweet Tasty)
Sen Style (Sour & Spicy)
ORGANIC - GLUTEN FREE
More about Carytown Burgers & Fries
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Carytown Burgers & Fries
3500 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Impossible
|$13.74