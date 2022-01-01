Carytown American restaurants you'll love

The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Burger$9.95
house-made patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, whole wheat bun (V, GFO, N) - cheddar +.95
Teriyaki Bowl$11.95
brown rice, snow peas, broccolini, carrots, cabbage, peppers, onions, spicy sesame
teriyaki sauce (V, GF)
Kale Salad$10.95
pumpkin seeds, pecorino, apples, pomegranate, honey-apple cider vinaigrette (VO, GF)
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
New York Deli image

SANDWICHES

New York Deli

2920 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Club$11.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on choice of toasted White, Wheat, or Rye Bread.
Island Cubano$13.00
Shredded pork and sliced ham, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, sriracha honey, pickles, jalapeños on ciabatta bread
Sailor Sandwich$13.00
Pastrami, grilled Knockwurst, with Spicy Mustard and Swiss Cheese, served on toasted Rye Bread.
More about New York Deli
Baker's Crust image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Baker's Crust

3553 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (2907 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Baker's Crust

