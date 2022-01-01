Carytown breakfast spots you'll love
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Vegetarian Burger
|$9.95
house-made patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, whole wheat bun (V, GFO, N) - cheddar +.95
|Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.95
brown rice, snow peas, broccolini, carrots, cabbage, peppers, onions, spicy sesame
teriyaki sauce (V, GF)
|Kale Salad
|$10.95
pumpkin seeds, pecorino, apples, pomegranate, honey-apple cider vinaigrette (VO, GF)
New York Deli
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
|Classic Club
|$11.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on choice of toasted White, Wheat, or Rye Bread.
|Island Cubano
|$13.00
Shredded pork and sliced ham, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, sriracha honey, pickles, jalapeños on ciabatta bread
|Sailor Sandwich
|$13.00
Pastrami, grilled Knockwurst, with Spicy Mustard and Swiss Cheese, served on toasted Rye Bread.