Cake in Carytown

Carytown restaurants
Toast

Carytown restaurants that serve cake

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Crab Cakes$34.95
rice, green beans, corn relish, chipotle aioli. MKT (price subject to change)
East Coast Provisions

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$11.95
Crab Cakes$33.95
sweet potatoes, corn salad, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion
Item pic

SANDWICHES

New York Deli

2920 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Shyndigz Spotted Cow Cake$6.00
3 layers of rich chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting.
Fresh Fruit Vanilla Cake$7.50
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Hand-formed large crab cake with lettuce, tomato, and spicy old bay mayo on a brioche bun
Sen Organic Small Plate

TAPAS

Sen Organic Small Plate

2901 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Bot Chien (Taro Cake)$15.00
House made fried organic rice flour cubes with taro-carrot, organic free range eggs, organic green onion and dried shallots topped with shredded green papaya and a special house made organic tangy soy sauce on the side with hot chili pepper. This is a popular after school snack for young students in southern Vietnam.
VEGETARIAN - ORGANIC - GLUTEN FREE
