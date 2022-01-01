Cake in Carytown
Carytown restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
|Crab Cakes
|$34.95
rice, green beans, corn relish, chipotle aioli. MKT (price subject to change)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$11.95
|Crab Cakes
|$33.95
sweet potatoes, corn salad, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion
SANDWICHES
New York Deli
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
|Shyndigz Spotted Cow Cake
|$6.00
3 layers of rich chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting.
|Fresh Fruit Vanilla Cake
|$7.50
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand-formed large crab cake with lettuce, tomato, and spicy old bay mayo on a brioche bun
TAPAS
Sen Organic Small Plate
2901 W Cary St, Richmond
|Bot Chien (Taro Cake)
|$15.00
House made fried organic rice flour cubes with taro-carrot, organic free range eggs, organic green onion and dried shallots topped with shredded green papaya and a special house made organic tangy soy sauce on the side with hot chili pepper. This is a popular after school snack for young students in southern Vietnam.
VEGETARIAN - ORGANIC - GLUTEN FREE