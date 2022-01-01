Crab cakes in Carytown
Carytown restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Crab Cakes
|$34.95
rice, green beans, corn relish, chipotle aioli. MKT (price subject to change)
More about East Coast Provisions
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Crab Cakes
|$33.95
sweet potatoes, corn salad, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion