Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Carytown
/
Richmond
/
Carytown
/
French Fries
Carytown restaurants that serve french fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
Avg 4
(1037 reviews)
French Fries
$4.95
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Zorch Pizza
2923 w Cary St., Richmond
No reviews yet
French Fries
$6.00
Fries served with a side of fry sauce
More about Zorch Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Carytown
Calamari
Cake
Salmon
White Pizza
Mahi Mahi
Quesadillas
Pies
Caesar Salad
More near Carytown to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
The Fan
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Church Hill
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Southern Fan
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(98 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston