Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Carytown

Go
Carytown restaurants
Toast

Carytown restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Zorch Pizza

2923 w Cary St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Almost Like a Pizza Pie Slice$5.00
(Cheese) Almost Like a Pizza Pie (Whole Pizza)$24.00
Sweet red sauce, pastry like crust, mozz, parm romano
Almost Like a Pizza Pie (whole pizza)$28.00
pan baked pastry style crust with sweet red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, romano
More about Zorch Pizza
Item pic

TAPAS

Sen Organic Small Plate

2901 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 5 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sucre - Turmeric Coconut Pie$14.00
Organic-Vegan-Gluten free
Turmeric coconut pie with a cassava, coconut, and mung bean filling. Topped with caramelized pineapple and a wild berry twist.
Drizzled with coconut condensed milk at your table.
Chicken Pie$10.00
Potato Pie$10.00
Organic golden potato, Organic parsley, Organic vegan butter, Organic shallot.
VEGAN - ORGANIC
More about Sen Organic Small Plate

Browse other tasty dishes in Carytown

Tarts

Margherita Pizza

Salmon

Calamari

White Pizza

Hummus

French Fries

Cake

Map

More near Carytown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (128 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (238 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1225 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston