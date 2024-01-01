Pies in Carytown
Carytown restaurants that serve pies
More about Zorch Pizza
Zorch Pizza
2923 w Cary St., Richmond
|Almost Like a Pizza Pie Slice
|$5.00
|(Cheese) Almost Like a Pizza Pie (Whole Pizza)
|$24.00
Sweet red sauce, pastry like crust, mozz, parm romano
|Almost Like a Pizza Pie (whole pizza)
|$28.00
pan baked pastry style crust with sweet red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, romano
More about Sen Organic Small Plate
TAPAS
Sen Organic Small Plate
2901 W Cary St, Richmond
|Sucre - Turmeric Coconut Pie
|$14.00
Organic-Vegan-Gluten free
Turmeric coconut pie with a cassava, coconut, and mung bean filling. Topped with caramelized pineapple and a wild berry twist.
Drizzled with coconut condensed milk at your table.
|Chicken Pie
|$10.00
|Potato Pie
|$10.00
Organic golden potato, Organic parsley, Organic vegan butter, Organic shallot.
VEGAN - ORGANIC