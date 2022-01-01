Church Hill restaurants you'll love
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Talon's Wings
|$12.00
RVA’s best kept secret. Don’t forget to check us out on Wings-day Wednesday for experiments & more!
|South of Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.00
seasoned sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions smothered in white american on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with garlic aioli
***Try it with some RVA hot sauce to make it a Hot Philly!
|Giant Breakfast Burrito!
|$10.00
a GIANT burrito, stuffed full of your choice of meat, three scrambled eggs, freshly cut homefries, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro lime creme fraiche, and RVA hot sauce.
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Worcestershire Aioli.
|The Classic
|$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Pickles
|Hot Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli
Grisette
3119 E Marshall St, Richmond
|Steak Frites- Little Green Salad, Bearnaise
|$22.00
|Crepes, Lemon and Honey Ricotta, Almonds
|$9.00
|French Fries With Aioli
|$6.00
Pizza Bones
2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond
|Special Red: Szechuan Style
|$16.00
Chinese 5 spice red sauce, mozz, crispy potato, finished with fresh cilantro and green onion.
|Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Make it a pepperoni and/or add other toppings!
All pizzas are 14", medium sized.
|Special Red: Kiss Kiss
|$16.00
Red sauce, with mozz, parm, anchovies and capers.
Cobra Burger
400 N. 27th Street, Richmond
|Kimchi Burger
BEEF PATTY'S, CHZ, GOCHUJANG MAYO, WILD EARTH FERMENTATION KIMCHI, FRIED SYLVANAQUA FARMS EGG AND GREEN ONION ON A POTATO BUN
|Spawn Ranch Burger
|$16.00
Beef patty's, bacon, smoked tomato jam, buttermilk ranch, shredduce and cheddar chz on a potato bun.
|Cobra Burger
BEEF PATTIES, CHZ, COBRA SAUCE, COBRA PICKLES, PICKLED BABY RED ONION, SHREDDUCE ON A POTATO BUN.
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|CAJUN Chicken WRAP
|$10.95
blackened chicken, tomato, red onion, spinach, jack cheese, chipotle aioli
|Cranberry & Goat
|$8.95
mixed greens, spiced pecans, champagne vinaigrette
|Brussels Sprouts App
|$8.95
cider gastrique, candied pecans, blue cheese
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|3 Taco Special
|$12.00
Three tacos of your choice, rice and beans!
|Burrito
|$12.00
Flour tortilla filled Rice, Beans, meat/veggie of your choice and pico de Gallo. You can also add cheese, salsa or salad.
|Crazy Corn
|$4.25
Corn on the Cobb rolled in Mexican Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajín and Lime.
Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now
North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond
|N.C. Minced Pork BBQ Sandwich
|$6.75
Minced Pork BBQ cooked in our homemade sauce on a split top bun.
|Chorizo and Brisket Baked Beans
|$4.25
Seasoned Baked Beans with Sausage and briskets.
|1/2 Rack of Ribs
|$15.00
Six Rib Bones cooked with Dry rub and hickory wood on a smoker with our homemade BBQ sauce
Alamo BBQ
2202 Jefferson ave, Richmond
|Tacos
|$3.50
Your Choice of BBQ on a Toasted Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese and Topped with Roasted Corn and Black Beans.
|Alamo Cuban
|$10.00
Pork, Sausage, or Chicken, Pressed with Mustard, Sriracha, Onions, Pickles, Jalapeños, and Cheddar Jack Cheese.
|Loaded Quesadilla
|$12.00
Your Choice of any BBQ in a Pressed Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Texas Caviar. Served with Sides of Guacamole, Salsa, and Sour Cream.