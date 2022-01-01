Church Hill restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Church Hill restaurants

Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Talon's Wings$12.00
RVA’s best kept secret. Don’t forget to check us out on Wings-day Wednesday for experiments & more!
South of Philly Cheese Steak$12.00
seasoned sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions smothered in white american on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with garlic aioli
***Try it with some RVA hot sauce to make it a Hot Philly!
Giant Breakfast Burrito!$10.00
a GIANT burrito, stuffed full of your choice of meat, three scrambled eggs, freshly cut homefries, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro lime creme fraiche, and RVA hot sauce.
More about Liberty Public House
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Worcestershire Aioli.
The Classic$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Pickles
Hot Chicken Wrap$13.00
Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Grisette image

FRENCH FRIES

Grisette

3119 E Marshall St, Richmond

Avg 5 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Frites- Little Green Salad, Bearnaise$22.00
Crepes, Lemon and Honey Ricotta, Almonds$9.00
French Fries With Aioli$6.00
More about Grisette
Pizza Bones image

 

Pizza Bones

2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Special Red: Szechuan Style$16.00
Chinese 5 spice red sauce, mozz, crispy potato, finished with fresh cilantro and green onion.
Cheese Pizza$14.00
Make it a pepperoni and/or add other toppings!
All pizzas are 14", medium sized.
Special Red: Kiss Kiss$16.00
Red sauce, with mozz, parm, anchovies and capers.
More about Pizza Bones
Cobra Burger image

 

Cobra Burger

400 N. 27th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kimchi Burger
BEEF PATTY'S, CHZ, GOCHUJANG MAYO, WILD EARTH FERMENTATION KIMCHI, FRIED SYLVANAQUA FARMS EGG AND GREEN ONION ON A POTATO BUN
Spawn Ranch Burger$16.00
Beef patty's, bacon, smoked tomato jam, buttermilk ranch, shredduce and cheddar chz on a potato bun.
Cobra Burger
BEEF PATTIES, CHZ, COBRA SAUCE, COBRA PICKLES, PICKLED BABY RED ONION, SHREDDUCE ON A POTATO BUN.
More about Cobra Burger
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAJUN Chicken WRAP$10.95
blackened chicken, tomato, red onion, spinach, jack cheese, chipotle aioli
Cranberry & Goat$8.95
mixed greens, spiced pecans, champagne vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts App$8.95
cider gastrique, candied pecans, blue cheese
More about The Hill Cafe
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar image

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Taco Special$12.00
Three tacos of your choice, rice and beans!
Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla filled Rice, Beans, meat/veggie of your choice and pico de Gallo. You can also add cheese, salsa or salad.
Crazy Corn$4.25
Corn on the Cobb rolled in Mexican Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajín and Lime.
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
N.C. Minced Pork BBQ Sandwich$6.75
Minced Pork BBQ cooked in our homemade sauce on a split top bun.
Chorizo and Brisket Baked Beans$4.25
Seasoned Baked Beans with Sausage and briskets.
1/2 Rack of Ribs$15.00
Six Rib Bones cooked with Dry rub and hickory wood on a smoker with our homemade BBQ sauce
More about Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now
Alamo BBQ image

 

Alamo BBQ

2202 Jefferson ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos$3.50
Your Choice of BBQ on a Toasted Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese and Topped with Roasted Corn and Black Beans.
Alamo Cuban$10.00
Pork, Sausage, or Chicken, Pressed with Mustard, Sriracha, Onions, Pickles, Jalapeños, and Cheddar Jack Cheese.
Loaded Quesadilla$12.00
Your Choice of any BBQ in a Pressed Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Texas Caviar. Served with Sides of Guacamole, Salsa, and Sour Cream.
More about Alamo BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Church Hill

Chicken Wraps

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Collard Greens

Brisket

