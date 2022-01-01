Church Hill American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Church Hill
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Talon's Wings
|$12.00
RVA’s best kept secret. Don’t forget to check us out on Wings-day Wednesday for experiments & more!
|South of Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.00
seasoned sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions smothered in white american on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with garlic aioli
***Try it with some RVA hot sauce to make it a Hot Philly!
|Giant Breakfast Burrito!
|$10.00
a GIANT burrito, stuffed full of your choice of meat, three scrambled eggs, freshly cut homefries, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro lime creme fraiche, and RVA hot sauce.
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Worcestershire Aioli.
|The Classic
|$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Pickles
|Hot Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|Popular items
|CAJUN Chicken WRAP
|$10.95
blackened chicken, tomato, red onion, spinach, jack cheese, chipotle aioli
|Cranberry & Goat
|$8.95
mixed greens, spiced pecans, champagne vinaigrette
|Brussels Sprouts App
|$8.95
cider gastrique, candied pecans, blue cheese