Church Hill American restaurants you'll love

Go
Church Hill restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Church Hill

Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Talon's Wings$12.00
RVA’s best kept secret. Don’t forget to check us out on Wings-day Wednesday for experiments & more!
South of Philly Cheese Steak$12.00
seasoned sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions smothered in white american on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with garlic aioli
***Try it with some RVA hot sauce to make it a Hot Philly!
Giant Breakfast Burrito!$10.00
a GIANT burrito, stuffed full of your choice of meat, three scrambled eggs, freshly cut homefries, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro lime creme fraiche, and RVA hot sauce.
More about Liberty Public House
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Worcestershire Aioli.
The Classic$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Pickles
Hot Chicken Wrap$13.00
Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAJUN Chicken WRAP$10.95
blackened chicken, tomato, red onion, spinach, jack cheese, chipotle aioli
Cranberry & Goat$8.95
mixed greens, spiced pecans, champagne vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts App$8.95
cider gastrique, candied pecans, blue cheese
More about The Hill Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Church Hill

Chicken Wraps

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Collard Greens

Brisket

Map

More near Church Hill to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston