Bread pudding in Church Hill

Church Hill restaurants
Church Hill restaurants that serve bread pudding

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$5.00
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
White Chocolate, Bl!ueberry Bread Pudding W Lemon Glaze$7.95
Topped with rum sauce
More about The Hill Cafe

