Cheese pizza in
Church Hill
/
Richmond
/
Church Hill
/
Cheese Pizza
Church Hill restaurants that serve cheese pizza
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
Avg 4.4
(716 reviews)
Cheese Pizza
$13.00
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Pizza Bones
2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond
No reviews yet
Cheese Pizza
$14.00
Make it a pepperoni and/or add other toppings!
All pizzas are 14", medium sized.
More about Pizza Bones
