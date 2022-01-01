Chicken sandwiches in Church Hill
Church Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|PNW Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
grilled chicken, our house spinach artichoke dip, Swiss cheese & sliced tomato on a toasted telera roll - add bacon ($1)
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$11.50
grilled chicken smothered in house pesto w/ fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato & red onion on a telera roll
|RVA Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
country fried chicken tossed in our RVA sweet & spicy hot sauce, with garlic aioli & house pickles on a toasted brioche