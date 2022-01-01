Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Church Hill

Church Hill restaurants
Church Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
PNW Chicken Sandwich$11.50
grilled chicken, our house spinach artichoke dip, Swiss cheese & sliced tomato on a toasted telera roll - add bacon ($1)
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.50
grilled chicken smothered in house pesto w/ fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato & red onion on a telera roll
RVA Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
country fried chicken tossed in our RVA sweet & spicy hot sauce, with garlic aioli & house pickles on a toasted brioche
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich With Pimento Cheese, Jalapenos, Chipotle Aioli, And Lettuce$12.95
