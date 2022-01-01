Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Church Hill

Go
Church Hill restaurants
Toast

Church Hill restaurants that serve chicken soup

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup$5.00
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar image

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Soup$12.95
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Church Hill

Salmon

Chilaquiles

Vanilla Ice Cream

Hummus

French Fries

Cake

Nachos

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Church Hill to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston