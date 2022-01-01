Chilaquiles in Church Hill
Church Hill restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Liberty Public House
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Texas Beach Bowl
|$13.00
your choice of protein on a bed of cilantro lime black bean quinoa with mixed greens, topped with cilantro -lime creme fraiche, pico de gallo, fresh avocado & green onions!
|East End Classic
|$11.00
our house classic with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house pickles & garlic aioli
|Talon's Wings
|$12.00
RVA’s best kept secret. Don’t forget to check us out on Wings-day Wednesday for experiments & more!
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|Crazy Corn
|$4.25
Corn on the Cobb rolled in Mexican Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajín and Lime.
|3 Taco Special
|$12.00
Three tacos of your choice, rice and beans!
|Burrito
|$12.00
Flour tortilla filled Rice, Beans, meat/veggie of your choice and pico de Gallo. You can also add cheese, salsa or salad.