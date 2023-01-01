Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Church Hill

Church Hill restaurants
Toast

Church Hill restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Item pic

 

Pizza Bones

2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond

Eggplant Parm (Pizza)$17.00
red sauce, mozz, heavy parm, roasted eggplant, rye breadcrumbs, basil
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Eggplant Parm On Sub$12.95
