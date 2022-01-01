Grits in Church Hill
Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
shrimp sautéed in a southern style butter sauce with bacon, mushrooms & green onions over Bryd Mill grits, topped with an over easy egg served w/ a biscuit
|side cheesy grits
|$3.50
|Chili & Grits
|$10.00
Byrd Mill yellow corn grits smothered in our famous sweet potato chili, topped with cheddar cheese, cilantro lime creme fraiche, & green onions served aside warm cornbread