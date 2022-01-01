Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Church Hill

Go
Church Hill restaurants
Toast

Church Hill restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
shrimp sautéed in a southern style butter sauce with bacon, mushrooms & green onions over Bryd Mill grits, topped with an over easy egg served w/ a biscuit
side cheesy grits$3.50
Chili & Grits$10.00
Byrd Mill yellow corn grits smothered in our famous sweet potato chili, topped with cheddar cheese, cilantro lime creme fraiche, & green onions served aside warm cornbread
More about Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Green Tomatoes & Grits$17.00
Cream Cheese Grits, Blistered Shishito Peppers, Pimento Cheese Queso (v)
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Church Hill

Green Beans

Grilled Chicken

Omelettes

Nachos

Pudding

Chicken Wraps

Hummus

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Church Hill to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (655 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (108 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1400 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1685 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (852 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston