Hot chocolate in Church Hill

Church Hill restaurants
Church Hill restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.50
More about Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
Item pic

 

Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Hot Chocolate$2.95
More about Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar

