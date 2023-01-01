Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Church Hill
/
Richmond
/
Church Hill
/
Hot Chocolate
Church Hill restaurants that serve hot chocolate
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
418A N 25th St, Richmond
Avg 4.2
(438 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
More about Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
Avg 4.5
(165 reviews)
Mexican Hot Chocolate
$2.95
More about Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Church Hill
Burritos
Hummus
Crab Cakes
Grits
White Pizza
Grilled Chicken
Nachos
Mahi Mahi
More near Church Hill to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
The Fan
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Carytown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Southern Fan
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(131 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(892 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(161 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1762 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2288 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1084 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(452 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston