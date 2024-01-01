Pies in Church Hill
Church Hill restaurants that serve pies
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Loaded Baked Potato Pie
|$16.00
Béchamel Sauce, Roasted Potatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion, BBQ Sauce
|Virginia Peanut Pie
|$5.00
|Carter Mountain Pie
|$15.50
Apple Butter, Goat Cheese, Country Ham, Baby Arugula, Red Onion, Balsamic Reduction
Pizza Bones
2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond
|Duke's Tomato Pie Pizza
|$17.00
mayo-poached tomatoes, light mozz, heavy parm, & basil