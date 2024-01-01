Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Church Hill

Go
Church Hill restaurants
Toast

Church Hill restaurants that serve pies

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Loaded Baked Potato Pie$16.00
Béchamel Sauce, Roasted Potatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion, BBQ Sauce
Virginia Peanut Pie$5.00
Carter Mountain Pie$15.50
Apple Butter, Goat Cheese, Country Ham, Baby Arugula, Red Onion, Balsamic Reduction
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Item pic

 

Pizza Bones

2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Duke's Tomato Pie Pizza$17.00
mayo-poached tomatoes, light mozz, heavy parm, & basil
More about Pizza Bones
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Pecan Pie$6.95
More about The Hill Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Church Hill

Chicken Soup

White Pizza

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Bisque

Map

More near Church Hill to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (128 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1859 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2429 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1156 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (496 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston