Pudding in Church Hill

Church Hill restaurants
Toast

Church Hill restaurants that serve pudding

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$5.50
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$7.95
Topped with rum sauce
More about The Hill Cafe

