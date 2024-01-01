Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
Church Hill
/
Richmond
/
Church Hill
/
Pudding
Church Hill restaurants that serve pudding
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
Avg 4.4
(716 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
$5.50
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
Avg 4
(483 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$7.95
Topped with rum sauce
More about The Hill Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Church Hill
Cheese Pizza
Crab Cake Sandwiches
Hot Chocolate
Bread Pudding
Salmon
Mahi Mahi
Burritos
Chili
More near Church Hill to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
The Fan
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Carytown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Southern Fan
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(130 restaurants)
California
No reviews yet
Lynchburg
Avg 4.6
(50 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(963 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(198 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(186 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1893 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2501 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1184 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(525 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston