Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Pepe's image

 

Pepe's

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Arroz Con Pollo$13.00
(Cheese lovers) Grilled chicken breast strips, smothered with cheese sauce, served with rice, and tortillas,
Soft Tacos$2.75
Your choice of beef or chicken.
Quesadilla$2.50
Your choice of beef, chicken, or mushroom
More about Pepe's
Casa Del Barco image

 

Casa Del Barco

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Plantains$4.00
lime crema, chili salt
3 Amigos$15.00
guacamole, queso w/ unlimited tortilla chips & salsa
Mexican Style Street Corn$5.00
lime mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili salt (gf)
More about Casa Del Barco
Casa Del Barco image

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Guacamole Fresco$8.00
made fresh with avocados, tomato, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro w/ warm tortilla chips
Nachos$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
Traditional Queso$9.50
house blend of melted cheeses, peppers w/ warm tortilla chips
More about Casa Del Barco
Casa Del Barco image

 

Casa Del Barco

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3 Amigos$15.00
guacamole, queso w/ unlimited tortilla chips & salsa
Traditional Queso$9.50
house blend of melted cheeses, peppers w/ warm tortilla chips
Empanadas$8.00
peppers, onions, jack cheese, lime crema, chili salt
More about Casa Del Barco

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Garlic Knots

Sliders

Goat Curry

Rice Bowls

Paninis

Pepperoni Pizza

Pancakes

Pork Chops

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston