Al pastor tacos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
More about Pepe's
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$13.00
(Cheese lovers) Grilled chicken breast strips, smothered with cheese sauce, served with rice, and tortillas,
|Soft Tacos
|$2.75
Your choice of beef or chicken.
|Quesadilla
|$2.50
Your choice of beef, chicken, or mushroom
More about Casa Del Barco
Casa Del Barco
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Sweet Plantains
|$4.00
lime crema, chili salt
|3 Amigos
|$15.00
guacamole, queso w/ unlimited tortilla chips & salsa
|Mexican Style Street Corn
|$5.00
lime mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili salt (gf)
More about Casa Del Barco
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Guacamole Fresco
|$8.00
made fresh with avocados, tomato, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro w/ warm tortilla chips
|Nachos
|$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
|Traditional Queso
|$9.50
house blend of melted cheeses, peppers w/ warm tortilla chips