Apple salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve apple salad
The Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St, Richmond
|Grilled Apple Salad
|$13.00
Figs, toasted walnuts, pickled red onions and gorgonzola with Buskey Cider vinaigrette.
Southern Kitchen - RVA
541 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Apple Pecan Salad
|$12.00
Organic baby spring mix, Granny Smith apples, homemade candied pecans, feta cheese and dried cranberries served with raspberry walnut balsamic vinaigrette dressing.