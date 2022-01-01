Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve apple salad

Consumer pic

 

The Savory Grain

2043 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Apple Salad$13.00
Figs, toasted walnuts, pickled red onions and gorgonzola with Buskey Cider vinaigrette.
More about The Savory Grain
Banner pic

 

Southern Kitchen - RVA

541 N 2nd St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Pecan Salad$12.00
Organic baby spring mix, Granny Smith apples, homemade candied pecans, feta cheese and dried cranberries served with raspberry walnut balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Southern Kitchen - RVA
Item pic

 

Ardent Craft Ales

3200 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apple & Arugula Salad
Sliced almonds, swiss, roasted peppers, balsamic pesto dressing.
More about Ardent Craft Ales

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Coleslaw

Croissants

Cheese Fries

Beef Patties

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Calamari

Mozzarella Sticks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston