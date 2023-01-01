Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve arugula salad

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell - Downtown

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$9.95
apple, cranberry, toasted pecans, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
gf
More about The Hard Shell - Downtown
Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$11.00
arugula with fresh shredded parmesan, olive oil, lemon juice + black pepper
More about Bar Solita
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beet and Arugula Salad$12.95
blood orange, sweet potato, macadamia nuts, miso-poppyseed vinaigrette
More about Island Shrimp Co.
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

1600 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Arugula Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken over baby arugula, grapes, walnuts, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and grape tomatoes. Served with Champagne Vinaigrette.
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
Item pic

 

BIGWIFE'S mac n' cheese

1017A North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arugula Salad$8.00
baby arugula, goat cheese, strawberry, pecans, & balsamic vinaigrette
More about BIGWIFE'S mac n' cheese
Item pic

 

Tazza Kitchen - Catering

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Goat Cheese Salad$34.00
Arugula with wood oven cherry tomato, butter roasted pecans, and roasted garlic vinaigrette. Serves 4 to 5 as a main and approximately 10 as a side. (GF, VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, TREE NUTS
More about Tazza Kitchen - Catering
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad$8.90
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Shawarma

Cookie Dough Ice Cream

Chicken Teriyaki

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Custard

Flan

Turkey Clubs

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2110 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston