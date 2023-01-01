Arugula salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve arugula salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell - Downtown
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Arugula Salad
|$9.95
apple, cranberry, toasted pecans, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
gf
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Arugula Salad
|$11.00
arugula with fresh shredded parmesan, olive oil, lemon juice + black pepper
SEAFOOD
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Beet and Arugula Salad
|$12.95
blood orange, sweet potato, macadamia nuts, miso-poppyseed vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|Grilled Chicken & Arugula Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken over baby arugula, grapes, walnuts, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and grape tomatoes. Served with Champagne Vinaigrette.
BIGWIFE'S mac n' cheese
1017A North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond
|Arugula Salad
|$8.00
baby arugula, goat cheese, strawberry, pecans, & balsamic vinaigrette
Tazza Kitchen - Catering
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Arugula Goat Cheese Salad
|$34.00
Arugula with wood oven cherry tomato, butter roasted pecans, and roasted garlic vinaigrette. Serves 4 to 5 as a main and approximately 10 as a side. (GF, VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, TREE NUTS