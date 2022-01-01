Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve baklava

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon image

 

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Brussels$9.00
Brussels sprouts fried and tossed in maple syrup, za'atar, topped with almonds.
Hummus$5.00
A creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic topped with olive oil.
Grape Leaves$9.00
Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, tomatoes, mint, olive oil, and lemon.
More about Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
The Greek Taverna image

 

The Greek Taverna

1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyro$10.50
Sliced Gyro meat served on Pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and side of tzatziki. Served with Fries
Full Greek Salad$11.00
Mixed Lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperonchinis, Kalamata olives and Feta. Finished with our Homemade Greek dressing.
Chicken Souvlaki$10.50
Grilled Chicken on Pita with tomatoes, onions and feta with side of tzatziki. Served with Fries
More about The Greek Taverna
Baklava image

 

Opa Food Truck

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava$3.00
Filo Dough | Walnuts | Heavy Honey Syrup
More about Opa Food Truck
Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn image

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn

1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pick Six Family Meal$49.95
Choose six sticks, two large sides, and two sauces. With rice, salad, and flatbread (feeds 4-6 people, take out only).
Kids Meal / Adult Snack$5.95
Choose rice or fries, and sauce. With a chicken stick and carrots.
Platter - Lamb$12.00
"A platter with a Lamb Stick, add a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn
Perk! image

 

Perk!

2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
Who says this is just a breakfast sandwich? Configure your sandwich any way you like!
Bagel$2.00
Local Cupertino's NY Bagels or Anna B's Gluten Free bagels!
Daily Baked Treats$2.50
Daily revolving scratch made baked treats!
More about Perk!
Greek on Cary image

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek on Cary

3107 west cary street, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (1410 reviews)
Walnut Baklava$3.75
More about Greek on Cary

