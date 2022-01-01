Baklava in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve baklava
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,
|Crispy Brussels
|$9.00
Brussels sprouts fried and tossed in maple syrup, za'atar, topped with almonds.
|Hummus
|$5.00
A creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic topped with olive oil.
|Grape Leaves
|$9.00
Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, tomatoes, mint, olive oil, and lemon.
The Greek Taverna
1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End
|Gyro
|$10.50
Sliced Gyro meat served on Pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and side of tzatziki. Served with Fries
|Full Greek Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperonchinis, Kalamata olives and Feta. Finished with our Homemade Greek dressing.
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$10.50
Grilled Chicken on Pita with tomatoes, onions and feta with side of tzatziki. Served with Fries
Opa Food Truck
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Baklava
|$3.00
Filo Dough | Walnuts | Heavy Honey Syrup
Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn
1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico
|Pick Six Family Meal
|$49.95
Choose six sticks, two large sides, and two sauces. With rice, salad, and flatbread (feeds 4-6 people, take out only).
|Kids Meal / Adult Snack
|$5.95
Choose rice or fries, and sauce. With a chicken stick and carrots.
|Platter - Lamb
|$12.00
"A platter with a Lamb Stick, add a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Perk!
2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.75
Who says this is just a breakfast sandwich? Configure your sandwich any way you like!
|Bagel
|$2.00
Local Cupertino's NY Bagels or Anna B's Gluten Free bagels!
|Daily Baked Treats
|$2.50
Daily revolving scratch made baked treats!