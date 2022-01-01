Banana pudding in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve banana pudding
BBQ • GRILL
The Pitts BBQ Joint
2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond
|Cornbread
Moist and delicious cornbread!!
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$18.00
Not pictures. 1/2 of a single rack, but don’t they look good!
|Fries
crispy fries seasoned to perfection.
Pop's Market
415 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Big Mike's Cheesesteak
|$12.00
8 INCH SANDWICH with shaved beef, sautéed onions, pepperoncini peppers, cheddar & jack cheese, garlic mayo
|Cuban
|$12.00
8 INCH SANDWICH with garlic mayo, red onion, blended cheese, ham, pickles, jalapeno, pulled pork and yellow mustard
|Club
|$11.50
8 INCH SANDWICH with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
Richmond, Richmond
|BBQ SAMPLER
|$28.00
Your choice of 3 of our smoked meats.
*Please pre-order this item to guarantee availability*
|Collard Greens
|$4.75
loaded with bacon
|Killer Smoked Pork BBQ
|$18.00
Smoked right here on premises in our SMOKE SHACK. Enjoy some of RVA's best Pork BBQ prepared North Carolina style and served up with your choice of sauces.
1115 Mobile Kitchen
1115 mobile, Richmond
|The O.G.
|$12.00
Crispy Chicken or Soy Protein filet with Basil Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles on Toasted Bun. Served with Fries.
|The No Comply
|$12.00
Crispy Chicken or Soy Protein filet with No Comply (sweet ginger bbq) sauce with Dragon Slaw, Diced Onions and Pickles on a Toasted Bun. Served with Fries.
|The Texas Beach
|$12.00
Crispy Chicken or Soy Protein, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, and Pickled Red Onions in between Two Toasted Buns, served with Fries. Mild heat, like a spring day at the beautiful Texas Beach.
CHICKEN
Hot Chick
7 N. 17th St, Richmond
|Sticky Asian Chicken
|$14.00
Fried chicken thigh, Sticky Asian sauce, sesame seeds, spicy ranch and ranch slaw.
|Memphis Sweet Heat
|$14.00
Fried chicken thigh, Sweet & spicy sauce, dill pickles and ranch.
|Classic Chicken
|$14.00
Fried chicken thigh, Shredded Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, smoky honey mustard and spicy honey.
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Nashville Chicken
|$14.95
fried chicken breast, brown sugar chili sauce, creamy slaw, pickle, brioche
|Toast Burger *GFO
|$14.95
1/2lb all beef patty, cheese, bacon, greens, tomato, fried onion, fried pickles bbq aioli, brioche
|Salmon BLT Salad *GFO
|$16.50
salmon, romaine and mixed greens, diced tomato, bacon, red onion, avocado, croutons, creamy herb ranch dressing
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Hang Suite
304 E. Broad St, Richmond
|B.L.T.
|$5.75
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a buttery croissant
|The Vibe
|$8.50
Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg, arugula, roasted red peppers, red onions, and vegan garlic aioli on a bagel of your choice
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
Pork, turkey, or vegan sausage, scrambled egg, and cheese on a buttery croissant or bread of your choice