Beef short ribs in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve beef short ribs

Jubilee - 1303 Hull Street

1303 Hull Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Beef Short Ribs$26.00
blue cheese crunch, potato puree, mushrooms, braised greens
More about Jubilee - 1303 Hull Street
Capital Ale House - Midlothian

13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Beef Short Rib$27.00
8 oz boneless beef short rib served with creamy horseradish mashed potates, wiltered baby spinach, and beef jus.
More about Capital Ale House - Midlothian
Capital Ale House - Richmond

623 E Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Braised Beef Short Rib$27.00
8 oz boneless beef short rib served with creamy horseradish mashed potates, wiltered baby spinach, and beef jus.
More about Capital Ale House - Richmond
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Short Rib Tacos$11.50
wood oven braised beef, tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw (gf)
Taco Kit - Beef Short Rib$0.00
Build your own beef short rib tacos with tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

