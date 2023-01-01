Beef short ribs in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve beef short ribs
Jubilee - 1303 Hull Street
1303 Hull Street, Richmond
|Braised Beef Short Ribs
|$26.00
blue cheese crunch, potato puree, mushrooms, braised greens
Capital Ale House - Midlothian
13831 Village Place Drive, Midlothian
|Braised Beef Short Rib
|$27.00
8 oz boneless beef short rib served with creamy horseradish mashed potates, wiltered baby spinach, and beef jus.
Capital Ale House - Richmond
623 E Main St, Richmond
|Braised Beef Short Rib
|$27.00
8 oz boneless beef short rib served with creamy horseradish mashed potates, wiltered baby spinach, and beef jus.
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Beef Short Rib Tacos
|$11.50
wood oven braised beef, tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw (gf)
|Taco Kit - Beef Short Rib
|$0.00
Build your own beef short rib tacos with tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)