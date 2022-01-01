Bread pudding in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve bread pudding
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Bread Pudding
|$3.00
The Savory Grain
2043 W Broad St, Richmond
|Creme Brulee Bread Pudding a la Mode
|$9.00
GRILL
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$5.00
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Arlene’s Bread Pudding
|$7.95
coconut and golden raisins covered in whiskey sauce
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|White Chocolate, Bl!ueberry Bread Pudding W Lemon Glaze
|$7.95
Topped with rum sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Jamaica House Restaurant
416 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Bread Pudding
|$4.00
LuLu’s Restaurant
21 N 17th St, Richmond
|Apple Bread pudding with Caramel Sauce
|$8.00