Bread pudding in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve bread pudding

Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$3.00
More about Irie Ting
Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Bar Solita
Consumer pic

 

The Savory Grain

2043 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creme Brulee Bread Pudding a la Mode$9.00
More about The Savory Grain
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$5.00
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Max's on Broad image

 

Max's on Broad

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Max's on Broad
Item pic

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Arlene’s Bread Pudding$7.95
coconut and golden raisins covered in whiskey sauce
More about Tarrant's Cafe
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
White Chocolate, Bl!ueberry Bread Pudding W Lemon Glaze$7.95
Topped with rum sauce
More about The Hill Cafe
Jamaica House Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Jamaica House Restaurant

416 West Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$4.00
More about Jamaica House Restaurant
LuLu’s Restaurant image

 

LuLu’s Restaurant

21 N 17th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Bread pudding with Caramel Sauce$8.00
More about LuLu’s Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Riverside Tavern

5057 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
House Bread Pudding, Caramel, Vanilla Cream, Berries
More about Riverside Tavern

