Brisket in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve brisket
BBQ • GRILL
The Pitts BBQ Joint
2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond
|Brisket Entree
|$19.00
Our perfectly smoked on-premises beef brisket. Served with your choice of two sides.
JewFro
1721 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Zigni Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
Eritrean Dry Brined brisket, Ras el Hanout slaw, latke crisps, preserved lemon Harissa Aioli on marbled rye
TACOS
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$9.95
monterey jack cheese, peppers, onions, pico, guac, lime crema
|Brisket Tacos (3)
|$13.95
corn salsa, poblano aioli, cotija, cilantro
|Side Brisket
|$3.95
NOODLES
PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond
|5. Brisket Noodle Soup / Pho chin
|$10.95
|10 .Rare Steak and Brisket Noodle Soup/Pho Tai Chin/
|$10.95
|11. Brisket and Flank Noodle Soup/Pho Chin Nam
|$10.95
The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
Richmond, Richmond
|#22Bullies Brisket Bowl
|$13.50
Our house made delicious Mac n cheese with smoked brisket, topped with cheese and garnished with a couple of jalapeño slices.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
Our smoked brisket served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and onion with your choice of one side.
|Brisket Entree
|$20.00
Our perfectly smoked on-premises beef brisket. Served with your choice of two sides.
BBQ
ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
3201 W. Moore Street, Richmond
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$13.00
USDA All Natural Prime Grade Brisket served with Thick Sauce and White Ceviche Onions or Pickled Red Onions
|Beef Brisket
|$22.00
USDA All Natural Prime Grade
[sold in 1/2 lb increments only]
[we will do our best to accommodate your requested cut]
🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥
330 S 4th St, Richmond
|Smoked Brisket & Raspberry Jam
|$8.00
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ
Richmond Virginia, Richmond
|Brisket Burnt Ends
|$7.00
Brisket ends pulled and topped with sweet tangy sauce
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
Topped with jalapeno, caramelized onion and sweet tangy Texas style sauce
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Smoked Brisket Burritos
|$85.00
House-made flour tortillas, smoked prime beef brisket, rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY, ANCHOVY (WORCESTERSHIRE)
Oak & Apple
1814 E. Main St, Richmond
|BRISKET
VA Angus Beef Brisket. Choice of either sandwich, 1/2 pound, or whole pound
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pig and Brew
1313 Hull street, Richmond
|BEEF BRISKET
|$16.50
|BEEF BRISKET / TWO SIDES
|$21.00
|BURNT END BRISKET SANDWICH
|$9.50
Grilled onion, Cole slaw & BBQ sauce
Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now
North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond
|Brisket Dinner
|$18.00
Sliced Brisket with two sides
|Chorizo and Brisket Baked Beans
|$4.25
Seasoned Baked Beans with Sausage and briskets.