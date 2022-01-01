Brisket in Richmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket Entree image

BBQ • GRILL

The Pitts BBQ Joint

2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Entree$19.00
Our perfectly smoked on-premises beef brisket. Served with your choice of two sides.
More about The Pitts BBQ Joint
JewFro image

 

JewFro

1721 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Zigni Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Eritrean Dry Brined brisket, Ras el Hanout slaw, latke crisps, preserved lemon Harissa Aioli on marbled rye
More about JewFro
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Quesadilla$9.95
monterey jack cheese, peppers, onions, pico, guac, lime crema
Brisket Tacos (3)$13.95
corn salsa, poblano aioli, cotija, cilantro
Side Brisket$3.95
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
5. Brisket Noodle Soup / Pho chin image

NOODLES

PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia

1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
5. Brisket Noodle Soup / Pho chin$10.95
10 .Rare Steak and Brisket Noodle Soup/Pho Tai Chin/$10.95
11. Brisket and Flank Noodle Soup/Pho Chin Nam$10.95
More about PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
Item pic

 

The Pitts BBQ Food Truck

Richmond, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#22Bullies Brisket Bowl$13.50
Our house made delicious Mac n cheese with smoked brisket, topped with cheese and garnished with a couple of jalapeño slices.
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Our smoked brisket served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and onion with your choice of one side.
Brisket Entree$20.00
Our perfectly smoked on-premises beef brisket. Served with your choice of two sides.
More about The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
Chopped Brisket Sandwich image

BBQ

ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque

3201 W. Moore Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$13.00
USDA All Natural Prime Grade Brisket served with Thick Sauce and White Ceviche Onions or Pickled Red Onions
Beef Brisket$22.00
USDA All Natural Prime Grade
[sold in 1/2 lb increments only]
[we will do our best to accommodate your requested cut]
More about ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥 image

 

🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥

330 S 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Brisket & Raspberry Jam$8.00
More about 🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥
Brisket Sandwich image

 

SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ

Richmond Virginia, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Burnt Ends$7.00
Brisket ends pulled and topped with sweet tangy sauce
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Topped with jalapeno, caramelized onion and sweet tangy Texas style sauce
More about SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ
Item pic

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Burritos$85.00
House-made flour tortillas, smoked prime beef brisket, rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY, ANCHOVY (WORCESTERSHIRE)
More about Tazza Kitchen
BRISKET image

 

Oak & Apple

1814 E. Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRISKET
VA Angus Beef Brisket. Choice of either sandwich, 1/2 pound, or whole pound
More about Oak & Apple
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pig and Brew

1313 Hull street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF BRISKET$16.50
BEEF BRISKET / TWO SIDES$21.00
BURNT END BRISKET SANDWICH$9.50
Grilled onion, Cole slaw & BBQ sauce
More about Pig and Brew
Brisket Dinner image

 

Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Dinner$18.00
Sliced Brisket with two sides
Chorizo and Brisket Baked Beans$4.25
Seasoned Baked Beans with Sausage and briskets.
More about Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now
Alamo BBQ image

 

Alamo BBQ

2202 Jefferson ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket W/ Onions&Pickles$11.00
1/2 lb Brisket$10.50
Pound of Brisket$21.00
More about Alamo BBQ

