Buffalo chicken wraps in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
fried chicken tossed in our house garlic buffalo sauce in our oversized tortillas with cherry tomatoes, red onion, lettuce & ranch!
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
w lettuce, tomato, red, onion, and blue cheese crumbles w/ a side of ranch
SANDWICHES
New York Deli
2920 W Cary St, Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Fried Chicken tossed in House-made Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, and Ranch in a Flour Tortilla.
Tiffany's Food Truck
2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo
|$11.50
Our buffalo chicken wrap is Seasoned chicken with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Buffalo sauce and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!