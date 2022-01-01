Buffalo chicken wraps in Richmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
fried chicken tossed in our house garlic buffalo sauce in our oversized tortillas with cherry tomatoes, red onion, lettuce & ranch!
More about Liberty Public House
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
w lettuce, tomato, red, onion, and blue cheese crumbles w/ a side of ranch
More about Tarrant's Cafe
New York Deli image

SANDWICHES

New York Deli

2920 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Fried Chicken tossed in House-made Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, and Ranch in a Flour Tortilla.
More about New York Deli
Tiffany's Food Truck image

 

Tiffany's Food Truck

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo$11.50
Our buffalo chicken wrap is Seasoned chicken with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Buffalo sauce and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!
More about Tiffany's Food Truck
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
More about PIE 314
Item pic

 

Four Brothers Bistro & Grill

711 N Lombardy St A, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Grilled Chicken | Buffalo Sauce | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Pita
More about Four Brothers Bistro & Grill

